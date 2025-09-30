Left Menu

Kaafir Deewana: A Game-Changer in Indie Music

The teaser of 'Kaafir Deewana,' with its captivating visuals and melodies, has garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram within 24 hours. The indie music release, led by Suharssh Raaj in his debut, is hailed as transformative for India's music scene, blending passion, poetry, and cinematic artistry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Kaafir Deewana' is taking the internet by storm with its teaser amassing over 1.3 million views on Instagram in just 24 hours. The visually captivating and tuneful promo is generating buzz as a potential game-changer in India's indie music scene.

Suharssh Raaj, debuting as a lead singer and actor, is winning hearts with his powerful voice and charismatic screen presence. His musical lineage and numerous singing accolades align with his promising new venture.

Produced under the Moonwhite Films banner, 'Kaafir Deewana' intertwines passion and artistry, capturing audiences with its raw emotion and storytelling. The full release is set for digital platforms on October 4, 2025, promising to continue its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

