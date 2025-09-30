Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: South African Ambassador Found Dead in Paris

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has been found deceased at the base of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Paris. His death was reported after he was noted as missing by his wife. French authorities and the South African Embassy have yet to release further details.

South Africa's ambassador to France, Nkosinathi Emmanuel 'Nathi' Mthethwa, was discovered dead at the foot of the Hyatt Regency hotel situated in Porte Maillot, Paris, according to news sources Le Parisien and Le Figaro on Tuesday.

A Paris Police spokesperson refused to comment on the matter, while attempts to reach the South African Embassy went unanswered. The Hyatt hotel also declined to provide any statement. Ambassador Mthethwa, a former minister of arts, culture, and sports, was reported missing by his wife who had received a distressing text from him.

South Africa's foreign affairs department acknowledged awareness of the 'unfortunate reports' concerning Ambassador Mthethwa, promising a formal statement upon receiving official information.

