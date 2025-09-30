Left Menu

Rally Chaos: Crowd Doubles at Actor-Politician Vijay's Event

The Tamil Nadu government released videos showing violations at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur. The crowd size exceeded estimates, causing significant disruption. Officials, including the Health Secretary and ADGP Law and Order, supported this claim by unveiling footage of TVK cadres breaching norms at the rally venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled video evidence demonstrating multiple violations of regulations during actor-politician Vijay's recent rally in Karur. The footage revealed that the crowd size was more than double the anticipated number, leading to severe disruptions.

During a press briefing at the Secretariat, a team of officials led by senior IAS officer P Amutha, along with Health Secretary Senthil Kumar and ADGP Law and Order S Davidson Devasirvatham, presented the evidence. The videos depicted TVK cadres climbing onto roofs at the rally venue in Namakkal and Karur, indicating a clear breach of norms.

The authorities used these images to support their stance on the need for stricter crowd management and adherence to safety protocols at such events to prevent future occurrences and ensure public safety.

