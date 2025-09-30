Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Peaceful Farewell

Garima Saikia Garg, widow of the late musician Zubeen Garg, called for calm and cooperation from the public as the final rituals for the beloved singer take place in Jorhat. She implored fans to avoid conflict and allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Tensions have mounted since police clashed with unruly fans upon the arrival of Zubeen's body from Singapore. Garima emphasized the importance of upholding Zubeen's ideals of peace and non-violence, urging the public to engage with the situation responsibly.

The 13th-day rituals, organized by the state government, include an all-faith prayer meeting, floral tributes, and Nam-Prasanga prayers at the Jorhat District Sports Stadium. Authorities have set up facilities for attendees and coordinated efforts among officials and social organizations to ensure the events proceed smoothly.

