Left Menu

Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Peaceful Farewell

Garima Saikia Garg urges calm as Zubeen Garg's final rituals are carried out in Jorhat, appealing for peace and cooperation with investigators. Tensions rose as fans clashed with police over the singer's untimely death. The 13th-day rituals include diverse prayers and tributes, supported by organized community efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:22 IST
Honoring Zubeen Garg: A Peaceful Farewell
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

Garima Saikia Garg, widow of the late musician Zubeen Garg, called for calm and cooperation from the public as the final rituals for the beloved singer take place in Jorhat. She implored fans to avoid conflict and allow authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

Tensions have mounted since police clashed with unruly fans upon the arrival of Zubeen's body from Singapore. Garima emphasized the importance of upholding Zubeen's ideals of peace and non-violence, urging the public to engage with the situation responsibly.

The 13th-day rituals, organized by the state government, include an all-faith prayer meeting, floral tributes, and Nam-Prasanga prayers at the Jorhat District Sports Stadium. Authorities have set up facilities for attendees and coordinated efforts among officials and social organizations to ensure the events proceed smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

Tragedy in Raipur: Teen's Dramatic Confession Unveils Lodge Murder

 India
2
Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

Mystery and Tragedy: Man Found Dead in Ballia

 India
3
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

Powerful Earthquake Rocks Leyte Island

 Global
4
Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Stands Firm Against Uranium Mining in Meghalaya

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025