Roaring Festivities: West Bengal's Maha Ashtami Revelry

On Maha Ashtami, the most significant day of West Bengal's biggest festival, thousands of devotees gathered at Durga Puja pandals, enlivened by the rhythmic beats of 'dhaak'.

The day's rituals began with 'pushpanjali' offerings amid priestly chants, followed by the crucial 'Sandhi Puja' ritual in the afternoon.

Amid celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her own song, boosting the festive buzz as state transport services ensured seamless night-time travel for revellers.