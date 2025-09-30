Roaring Festivities: West Bengal's Maha Ashtami Revelry
Devotees thronged Durga Puja pandals across West Bengal on Maha Ashtami, a key day in the state's major festival. Rituals, music, and cultural gatherings marked the event, celebrated widely despite rain. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared an original song, enhancing the festive spirit alongside smoothly organized transport services.
On Maha Ashtami, the most significant day of West Bengal's biggest festival, thousands of devotees gathered at Durga Puja pandals, enlivened by the rhythmic beats of 'dhaak'.
The day's rituals began with 'pushpanjali' offerings amid priestly chants, followed by the crucial 'Sandhi Puja' ritual in the afternoon.
Amid celebrations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared her own song, boosting the festive buzz as state transport services ensured seamless night-time travel for revellers.
