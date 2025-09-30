Left Menu

Harmony Amidst Grief: The Final Farewell to Zubeen Garg

Garima Saikia Garg urges for peace as Zubeen Garg's 13th-day rituals are conducted in Jorhat. She emphasizes cooperation with investigations into his death, striving to honor Zubeen's peaceful ideals. The community gathers to celebrate his life while ensuring dignified proceedings under tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:38 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt appeal, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late artist Zubeen Garg, urged the public to maintain peace and avoid taking the law into their own hands amidst ongoing investigation into her husband's tragic death.

As they prepared for Garg's 13th-day rituals in Jorhat, Garima expressed faith in the investigative agencies and emphasized the importance of honoring Zubeen's ideals of tranquility by avoiding any confrontations. The singer's family is seeking answers concerning the circumstances leading to his demise, calling for a timely and thorough inquiry.

The memorial events, arranged with the cooperation of local officials, reflect a collective effort to respectfully bid farewell to Garg, with several measures in place to ensure a peaceful and organized tribute, as his life and contributions are celebrated by his fans and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

