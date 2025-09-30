Harmony Amidst Grief: The Final Farewell to Zubeen Garg

In a heartfelt appeal, Garima Saikia Garg, wife of the late artist Zubeen Garg, urged the public to maintain peace and avoid taking the law into their own hands amidst ongoing investigation into her husband's tragic death.

As they prepared for Garg's 13th-day rituals in Jorhat, Garima expressed faith in the investigative agencies and emphasized the importance of honoring Zubeen's ideals of tranquility by avoiding any confrontations. The singer's family is seeking answers concerning the circumstances leading to his demise, calling for a timely and thorough inquiry.

The memorial events, arranged with the cooperation of local officials, reflect a collective effort to respectfully bid farewell to Garg, with several measures in place to ensure a peaceful and organized tribute, as his life and contributions are celebrated by his fans and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)