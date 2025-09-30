Kolkata Police Halts Aghori Dance at Durga Puja Festivities

The Kolkata Police intervened to halt the Aghori dance performance at the 'Tridhara Akalbodhan' Durga Puja on Tuesday, citing significant public safety concerns for attendees crowded around the pandal area.

A letter from the officer-in-charge of Rabindra Sarobar Police Station reflected the gravity of the situation, pointing out that the performance had caused considerable congestion, posing a potential danger to public safety. The officer emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure unobstructed movement and prevent any possible incidents.

Located on Manoharpukur Road, one of the busiest during the festive period, the puja pandal sees significant footfall. The Kolkata Police have increased their presence to prioritize effective crowd management during the celebrations.

