Amit Shah to Inaugurate Sugar Factory and Unveil Statues in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Maharashtra to inaugurate a sugar factory project and unveil statues of prominent figures Vitthalrao and Balasaheb Vikhe Patil. Both have made significant contributions to the cooperation sector. Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil shared the event details with reporters.

  Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district on October 5, where he will inaugurate a sugar factory project. Shah will also unveil statues honoring Padma Shri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil and Padma Bhushan Dr. Balasaheb Vikhe Patil, renowned figures in Maharashtra's cooperation sector.

Maharashtra's minister, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, the son of Balasaheb and grandson of Vitthalrao, highlighted the significance of Shah's visit, noting that Shah attended the state's first cooperative conference in Loni after becoming the Cooperation Minister.

The visit will mark Shah's second visit to the land of cooperation. The senior BJP leader will inaugurate the expansion project at the Padma Shri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Pravara Nagar and unveil the two statues at the Loni village marketplace.

