Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Narendra Modi Captivates Hyderabad

The acclaimed live musical saga, 'Mera Desh Pahle - The Untold Story of Narendra Modi', spearheaded by renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla, made its impactful debut in Hyderabad. Known for captivating audiences nationwide, the show left the Hyderabad crowd spellbound at Hitex City.

Under the production of Neelam Muntashir and the direction of Deepak Gattani, the event portrayed the life journey of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a blend of soul-stirring narration, live performances, and powerful music. With a full house, the show celebrated resilience and progress, resonating patriotism and emotionally engaging the audience.

Post-performance, Shukla expressed gratitude, stating, "Hyderabad has embraced Mera Desh Pahle with love and applause. The city's response echoed the heartbeat of the nation, reminding us that India's story belongs to every Indian." This triumphant reception underscores the show's cultural significance and its role in uniting diverse audiences across India.

