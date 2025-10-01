AI 'Actress' Tilly Norwood Sparks Hollywood Debate
The introduction of AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood has ignited controversy among the Hollywood community, including the SAG-AFTRA union, which opposes replacing human performers with synthetic ones. Tilly's debut has captivated some industry players, but many remain wary of AI's growing role in entertainment.
The debut of the AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood in Zurich has stirred significant controversy in Hollywood. Industry stakeholders, including the SAG-AFTRA union, have expressed concern over the potential replacement of human performers with synthetic alternatives.
Tilly was introduced during a film conference, marking a 20-second appearance in an AI-generated show parody. Although some talent agents are showing interest, there's apprehension about AI's growing influence in entertainment.
Despite reassurances from Tilly's creator, Eline Van der Velden, many like SAG-AFTRA remain opposed, emphasizing the need for human-centered creativity in the industry. Experts, however, argue that complete AI characters are not yet a focus for serious studios.
