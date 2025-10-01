Left Menu

AI 'Actress' Tilly Norwood Sparks Hollywood Debate

The introduction of AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood has ignited controversy among the Hollywood community, including the SAG-AFTRA union, which opposes replacing human performers with synthetic ones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The debut of the AI-generated 'actress' Tilly Norwood in Zurich has stirred significant controversy in Hollywood. Industry stakeholders, including the SAG-AFTRA union, have expressed concern over the potential replacement of human performers with synthetic alternatives.

Tilly was introduced during a film conference, marking a 20-second appearance in an AI-generated show parody. Although some talent agents are showing interest, there's apprehension about AI's growing influence in entertainment.

Despite reassurances from Tilly's creator, Eline Van der Velden, many like SAG-AFTRA remain opposed, emphasizing the need for human-centered creativity in the industry. Experts, however, argue that complete AI characters are not yet a focus for serious studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

