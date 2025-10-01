Jose Mourinho's Triumphant Return to Stamford Bridge
Jose Mourinho returned to Stamford Bridge with Benfica for a Champions League match, warmly greeted by Chelsea fans. Despite his new role, he remains cherished at Chelsea for his previous successes. During the game, he also intervened to calm down Benfica fans who were disruptive.
Stamford Bridge echoed with chants of 'Jose Mourinho, Jose Mourinho' as Chelsea fans embraced their former manager, now with Benfica, during a Champions League encounter.
Donning his familiar ensemble, Mourinho shared a cordial moment with Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca before the match. The home crowd greeted him warmly as he emerged onto the field, acknowledging their affection with waves and a kiss.
Always in the spotlight, Mourinho took action towards the end of the first half, appealing to Benfica fans to cease troubling Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, a big-money signing from Benfica earlier in the year.
