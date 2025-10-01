Jose Mourinho's Triumphant Return to Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge echoed with chants of 'Jose Mourinho, Jose Mourinho' as Chelsea fans embraced their former manager, now with Benfica, during a Champions League encounter.

Donning his familiar ensemble, Mourinho shared a cordial moment with Chelsea's manager Enzo Maresca before the match. The home crowd greeted him warmly as he emerged onto the field, acknowledging their affection with waves and a kiss.

Always in the spotlight, Mourinho took action towards the end of the first half, appealing to Benfica fans to cease troubling Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, a big-money signing from Benfica earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)