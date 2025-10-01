Hollywood and Country Music Icons Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Announce Divorce
Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. Legal documents outline a childcare plan and asset division. The amicable split allows Kidman to be the primary parent of their daughters. The couple's separation was first reported by media outlets.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising development, Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, concluding their 19-year marriage. The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning musician cited irreconcilable differences in their petition submitted to a Nashville court, stipulating confirmed marital difficulties.
As outlined in the court documents, the couple has agreed on a marriage dissolution plan, including a childcare arrangement where Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their two daughters. The financial settlement indicates an equal division of assets and foregoes any spousal support due to their substantial individual incomes.
The couple met in 2005 and married in Sydney the following year, becoming prominent figures in both Hollywood and country music circles. Despite prior public comments about marital challenges, the news of their separation emerged suddenly, highlighting their efforts to maintain a stable family environment for their children.
