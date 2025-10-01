Hollywood and Country Music Icons Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Announce Divorce

In a surprising development, Nicole Kidman has officially filed for divorce from Keith Urban, concluding their 19-year marriage. The Oscar-winning actress and Grammy-winning musician cited irreconcilable differences in their petition submitted to a Nashville court, stipulating confirmed marital difficulties.

As outlined in the court documents, the couple has agreed on a marriage dissolution plan, including a childcare arrangement where Kidman will be the primary residential parent for their two daughters. The financial settlement indicates an equal division of assets and foregoes any spousal support due to their substantial individual incomes.

The couple met in 2005 and married in Sydney the following year, becoming prominent figures in both Hollywood and country music circles. Despite prior public comments about marital challenges, the news of their separation emerged suddenly, highlighting their efforts to maintain a stable family environment for their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)