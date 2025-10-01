Pro-Palestinian Protests Surge Across Europe Amid Calls for Israel Sanctions

Pro-Palestinian protests are shaking major European cities as pressure mounts to ban Israel from sporting and cultural events due to its actions in Gaza. European navies are protecting activists attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, while multiple countries have recognized a Palestinian state in response to the humanitarian catastrophe.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, a key ally of Israel within the EU, recently expressed support for sanctions against Israel following intense public demonstrations. She criticized Israel's war efforts for violating humanitarian norms. Since October 2023, Gaza's health ministry reports considerable casualties and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The surge in protests is marked by increased pressure from European populations calling for a stronger stance against Israel. Historical ties with Europe, and shifts in political dynamics, such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz's response to party divides, are influencing Europe's position on Gaza and its broader ties with Israel.