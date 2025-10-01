Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Returns to Host 70th Filmfare Awards After 17 Years

Shah Rukh Khan is set to reappear as a host for the 70th Filmfare Awards after a 17-year hiatus. Teaming up with Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar, the superstar promises an unforgettable evening. Filmfare Awards, a staple in Indian cinema culture, celebrates its rich legacy this October 11 in Ahmedabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:35 IST
After a prolonged hiatus of 17 years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to make a grand return as a host for the prestigious Filmfare Awards.

The 70th edition of this esteemed event, scheduled for October 11th in Ahmedabad, will witness Khan sharing the stage with co-hosts Maniesh Paul and Karan Johar.

This iconic event promises an evening filled with nostalgia, laughter, and a celebration of cinema, as it continues to honor its legacy within the Indian film industry.

