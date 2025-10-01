Vantara: Redefining Ethical Animal Care and Conservation
Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative led by Anant Ambani and advised by Bharat Mehra, is redefining animal care and conservation. Located in Gujarat, this non-commercial project provides advanced care for over 2,000 animals and promotes sustainability and education, benefiting local communities and setting global benchmarks in ethical practices.
Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara is making waves in the realm of ethical animal care. The initiative, led by Anant Ambani and advised by Bharat Mehra, stands as a hallmark of non-commercial wildlife conservation. Mehra, a pivotal figure with extensive experience, emphasizes Vantara's mission to provide sanctuary and rehabilitation for animals in need.
Vantara distinguishes itself from traditional zoos by focusing solely on rescue, medical care, and conservation research without ticketed visitors. Home to over 2,000 animals, including several endangered species, the project integrates cutting-edge veterinary technology and AI-based health monitoring to ensure optimal care for its inhabitants.
Beyond its primary mission, Vantara contributes to local communities by fostering ecological harmony and job creation. Through sustainable practices such as solar energy and organic waste systems, and with support from the government and international NGOs, Vantara is establishing a new standard for animal welfare, echoing Anant Ambani's non-profit, humanitarian vision.
