Left Menu

Vantara: Redefining Ethical Animal Care and Conservation

Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative led by Anant Ambani and advised by Bharat Mehra, is redefining animal care and conservation. Located in Gujarat, this non-commercial project provides advanced care for over 2,000 animals and promotes sustainability and education, benefiting local communities and setting global benchmarks in ethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:39 IST
Vantara: Redefining Ethical Animal Care and Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Located in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Vantara is making waves in the realm of ethical animal care. The initiative, led by Anant Ambani and advised by Bharat Mehra, stands as a hallmark of non-commercial wildlife conservation. Mehra, a pivotal figure with extensive experience, emphasizes Vantara's mission to provide sanctuary and rehabilitation for animals in need.

Vantara distinguishes itself from traditional zoos by focusing solely on rescue, medical care, and conservation research without ticketed visitors. Home to over 2,000 animals, including several endangered species, the project integrates cutting-edge veterinary technology and AI-based health monitoring to ensure optimal care for its inhabitants.

Beyond its primary mission, Vantara contributes to local communities by fostering ecological harmony and job creation. Through sustainable practices such as solar energy and organic waste systems, and with support from the government and international NGOs, Vantara is establishing a new standard for animal welfare, echoing Anant Ambani's non-profit, humanitarian vision.

TRENDING

1
Rajesh Agrawal Takes the Helm of Department of Commerce

Rajesh Agrawal Takes the Helm of Department of Commerce

 India
2
Empowering Women: UP's Strides in Safety and Self-Reliance

Empowering Women: UP's Strides in Safety and Self-Reliance

 India
3
Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovations

Tech Entrepreneur's Bold Pivot: From Silicon Valley to Defense Tech Innovati...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes at Phosphate Mine in Pakistan

Tragedy Strikes at Phosphate Mine in Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025