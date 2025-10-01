Vijay Postpones Rallies Following Tragic Karur Stampede

In the wake of a tragic stampede at actor and party chief Vijay's rally in Karur, which resulted in the death of 41 individuals, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), announced a temporary postponement of similar upcoming events scheduled for the next two weeks.

The stampede occurred on September 27 during Vijay's 'meet the people' initiative in Karur, a campaign he embarked on Saturdays covering regions like Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal, and Karur. The incident not only claimed lives but also left over 60 injured.

A social media update from the party expressed their anguish over the tragedy, stating, 'We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren.' It also informed that the revised schedule for Vijay's public engagements would be announced shortly.