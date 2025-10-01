Renuka Devi Temple Extends a Helping Hand to Maharashtra Farmers

The management of Renuka Devi temple in Maharashtra's Nanded district has announced substantial financial aid for farmers hit hard by recent floods. On Wednesday, the temple trust confirmed a donation of Rs one crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, aimed at helping farmers recover from extensive crop damage.

Severe rainfall and resulting floods last week devastated vast stretches of farmland across Maharashtra, including regions in Marathwada, Solapur, Satara, and Sangli. Authorities estimate crops on lakhs of acres have been adversely affected, leading to significant concerns among the farming community.

This philanthropic gesture by Renuka Devi Temple aligns with similar initiatives by other religious institutions; notably, the Shri Tuljabhavani Mandir Sansthan in Dharashiv has announced an equivalent donation for the flood-stricken farmers. Such coordinated efforts offer much-needed relief and highlight the community's commitment to supporting its agricultural backbone.

(With inputs from agencies.)