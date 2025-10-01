Left Menu

A Century of Character: RSS Celebrates 100 Years of Nation-Building

The RSS marked its centenary with a commemorative postage stamp and coin, commended by its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale. He highlighted the organization's dedication to nation-building through character development since its founding in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, acknowledging government recognition as a testament to their endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:28 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking the milestone with a commemorative postage stamp and coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the group's general secretary, expressed gratitude for the government recognition, describing it as a testament to the Sangh's steadfast dedication to nation-building and character development since its inception.

Founded in 1925, the RSS has navigated opposition through its century-long journey, relying on the people's support and a mission grounded in Indian culture and civilization. The centenary commemoration reinforces the group's commitment to furthering 'swadeshi' and fostering a narrative celebrating Indian values globally.

