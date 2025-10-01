A Century of Character: RSS Celebrates 100 Years of Nation-Building

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking the milestone with a commemorative postage stamp and coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dattatreya Hosabale, the group's general secretary, expressed gratitude for the government recognition, describing it as a testament to the Sangh's steadfast dedication to nation-building and character development since its inception.

Founded in 1925, the RSS has navigated opposition through its century-long journey, relying on the people's support and a mission grounded in Indian culture and civilization. The centenary commemoration reinforces the group's commitment to furthering 'swadeshi' and fostering a narrative celebrating Indian values globally.

