A Century of Character: RSS Celebrates 100 Years of Nation-Building
The RSS marked its centenary with a commemorative postage stamp and coin, commended by its general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale. He highlighted the organization's dedication to nation-building through character development since its founding in 1925 by Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, acknowledging government recognition as a testament to their endeavors.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrated its 100th anniversary, marking the milestone with a commemorative postage stamp and coin issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dattatreya Hosabale, the group's general secretary, expressed gratitude for the government recognition, describing it as a testament to the Sangh's steadfast dedication to nation-building and character development since its inception.
Founded in 1925, the RSS has navigated opposition through its century-long journey, relying on the people's support and a mission grounded in Indian culture and civilization. The centenary commemoration reinforces the group's commitment to furthering 'swadeshi' and fostering a narrative celebrating Indian values globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
