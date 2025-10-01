Left Menu

Exploring the Legacy: M.F. Husain Museum Opens in Doha

A new museum dedicated to M.F. Husain's life and work will open in Doha. It aims to inspire creativity and cultural dialogue, showcasing his artistic journey through various multimedia forms. The museum reflects Qatar Foundation's commitment to art and culture, enhancing Qatar's cultural landscape.

The legacy of M.F. Husain, a towering figure in modern art history, will soon have a dedicated home in Doha, Qatar. Scheduled to open its doors on November 28, the 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum' seeks to foster creativity and dialogue among the public.

With a vision to inspire and ignite creativity, the museum is a testament to the Qatar Foundation's commitment to providing inclusive spaces for cultural exploration. Executive Director Kholoud M. Al-Ali emphasized the museum's role in enriching Qatar's cultural landscape.

The museum's immersive experience beckons visitors to delve into Husain's world, offering a vibrant narrative through paintings, films, and other art forms. Envisioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the museum also mirrors Husain's architectural sketch, reflecting his innovative spirit and lifelong artistic pursuit.

