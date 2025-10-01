Exploring the Legacy: M.F. Husain Museum Opens in Doha

The legacy of M.F. Husain, a towering figure in modern art history, will soon have a dedicated home in Doha, Qatar. Scheduled to open its doors on November 28, the 'Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum' seeks to foster creativity and dialogue among the public.

With a vision to inspire and ignite creativity, the museum is a testament to the Qatar Foundation's commitment to providing inclusive spaces for cultural exploration. Executive Director Kholoud M. Al-Ali emphasized the museum's role in enriching Qatar's cultural landscape.

The museum's immersive experience beckons visitors to delve into Husain's world, offering a vibrant narrative through paintings, films, and other art forms. Envisioned by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the museum also mirrors Husain's architectural sketch, reflecting his innovative spirit and lifelong artistic pursuit.

