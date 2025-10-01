Left Menu

Romance in Paris: Allu Sirish Engaged!

Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced his engagement to Nayanika, sharing the news on his late grandfather's birth anniversary. The actor expressed the blessings of his family, including his late grandmother, and shared a heartfelt moment in front of the Eiffel Tower with his fiancée.

Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced on Wednesday that he will be getting engaged to his girlfriend Nayanika at the end of the month.

Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, revealed the news on Instagram on the birth anniversary of his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah.

Sharing a touching image of the couple at the Eiffel Tower, Sirish reflected on both his late grandmother's wish to see him married and the family's joy over the engagement.

