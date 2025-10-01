Left Menu

Bvlgari's Serpenti Icon: A Fusion of Roman Elegance and Indian Heritage

Bvlgari unveils 'Serpenti Infinito,' an exhibition celebrating its iconic snake motif, at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The showcase features artworks from 23 artists, blending Bvlgari's Italian craftsmanship with India's rich cultural heritage. It includes innovative installations, jewelry pieces, and a tribute to the serpent's symbolism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:45 IST
Bvlgari is unveiling 'Serpenti Infinito' in India, showcasing its iconic snake motif at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This exhibition celebrates a fusion of Roman art and Indian cultural traditions, running from October 2-17, 2025.

The display features over 75 artworks by 23 Indian and international artists, exploring the symbolic and artistic significance of the serpent. The exhibition blends historical and contemporary interpretations with Bvlgari's exquisite jewelry craftsmanship.

Highlights include a major AI-powered installation and unique High Jewelry collections that redefine Serpenti through Italian elegance and Indian mythology. The event marks a significant cross-cultural dialogue, enriching Bvlgari's legacy of creativity and transformation.

