World's Largest Young Authors' Fair Launches 2025-26 Edition

BriBooks and Education World have launched the 2025-26 edition of the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), acclaimed as the largest creativity and storytelling event for school students globally. Since its inception, NYAF has inspired over 1.3 million young creators from more than 32 countries, establishing a global benchmark in innovation and imagination.

The India edition of NYAF is a landmark event in the academic calendar, offering students from Grades 3 to 12 in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and IGCSE schools the chance to sharpen their storytelling skills and publish their own books at no cost. The fair serves as a launchpad for India's youngest creative voices, with alumni participating in prestigious international literature festivals and receiving notable awards.

NYAF not only celebrates individual achievements but also honors schools and educators with Literary Leadership Awards at various levels. Ami Dror of BriBooks highlighted the fair's role in nurturing creativity. Bhavin Shah of Education World emphasized NYAF's transformative effect on embedding creativity in learning. The 2025-26 edition launches nationwide on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, a nod to the power of words to inspire change.

