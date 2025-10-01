Left Menu

World's Largest Young Authors' Fair Launches 2025-26 Edition

The National Young Authors’ Fair (NYAF), the world's largest event, returns for its 2025–26 edition. NYAF inspires young creators from over 32 countries, enabling students to publish books and develop storytelling skills. The fair honors schools and educators, underscoring creativity in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 01-10-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 17:59 IST
World's Largest Young Authors' Fair Launches 2025-26 Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

BriBooks and Education World have launched the 2025-26 edition of the National Young Authors' Fair (NYAF), acclaimed as the largest creativity and storytelling event for school students globally. Since its inception, NYAF has inspired over 1.3 million young creators from more than 32 countries, establishing a global benchmark in innovation and imagination.

The India edition of NYAF is a landmark event in the academic calendar, offering students from Grades 3 to 12 in CBSE, ICSE, IB, and IGCSE schools the chance to sharpen their storytelling skills and publish their own books at no cost. The fair serves as a launchpad for India's youngest creative voices, with alumni participating in prestigious international literature festivals and receiving notable awards.

NYAF not only celebrates individual achievements but also honors schools and educators with Literary Leadership Awards at various levels. Ami Dror of BriBooks highlighted the fair's role in nurturing creativity. Bhavin Shah of Education World emphasized NYAF's transformative effect on embedding creativity in learning. The 2025-26 edition launches nationwide on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, a nod to the power of words to inspire change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

 India
2
Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

Rajasthan Congress Chief Blasts Centre for Broken Promises; Calls for Action

 India
3
Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

Trump's Tariff Threats Push Pharma Giants to Slash Drug Prices

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

Controversy Erupts as RSS Curriculum Introduced in Delhi Schools

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025