From Humble Beginnings to a Global Movement: 100 Years of RSS

On September 27, 1925, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar initiated what would become one of the world's largest voluntary organizations. His vision was to organize Hindu society for nation-building, starting with small gatherings at his home in Nagpur. A modest beginning, but the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was set to make a monumental impact.

The RSS, officially named after a group discussion in April 1926, grew from monthly to daily meetings, emphasizing character building and physical training. The centenary journey from these intimate baithaks has evolved into over one lakh shakhas today, influencing India's socio-political landscape significantly.

The RSS endured three bans post-Independence, affecting its continuity and methods. Despite these challenges, it expanded influence across various sectors, forming major organizations like the BJP. As it celebrates 100 years, the RSS plans extensive outreach to reinforce its ideologies globally, promoting a narrative of national unity and self-reliance.