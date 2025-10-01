Honoring 'Vande Mataram': A National Anthem's Legacy
'Vande Mataram', the revered national song composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, will be celebrated nationwide marking its 150th anniversary. The Union Cabinet emphasizes the song's significance during India's freedom struggle. This event seeks to connect youth and students with the historical values of sacrifice and freedom.
The Union Cabinet announced plans to celebrate the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram', a song integral to India's history.
Originally composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, 'Vande Mataram' was given national song status by the Constituent Assembly. The decision highlights its historic role during the freedom struggle, providing a sense of unity and patriotism.
Celebrations will focus on engaging the youth and academic communities, educating them about the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence. According to Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the initiative aims to instill a deeper understanding of the country's freedom narrative.
