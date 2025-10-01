President Droupadi Murmu Calls for Renewed Dedication to Gandhian Principles
On Mahatma Gandhi's 156th birth anniversary, President Droupadi Murmu urged citizens to commit to Gandhian ideals. She emphasized the importance of peace, tolerance, and non-violence while underscoring Gandhi's dedication to eliminating social evils. Murmu highlighted his belief in self-reliance and the dignity of labor.
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday honored Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his 156th birth anniversary, calling for a collective commitment to his vision of a clean and prosperous India.
Emphasizing his enduring legacy, Murmu urged citizens to embrace Gandhi's teachings of peace and truth, stating that they serve as an inspiration for humanity.
She highlighted Gandhi's relentless efforts to combat societal issues and promote self-reliance, reinforcing the relevance of his principles even today while calling for renewed dedication to his ideals.
