Left Menu

Empowering Future: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Kanya Pujan with Hope

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Maha Navami by performing Kanya Pujan at a girls' school, highlighting the importance of empowering girls. She engaged with students, emphasizing their potential. Gupta stressed the need for equal opportunities and introduced the Honslon Ki Udaan scheme to nurture talents in underprivileged children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:59 IST
Empowering Future: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Kanya Pujan with Hope
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at a government girls' secondary school in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, as part of Maha Navami celebrations.

In a gesture symbolizing respect and hope, Gupta washed the girls' feet, applied tilak, tied sacred threads, and placed red chunris on them. She engaged warmly with the students, many of whom shared their dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, or police officers.

Gupta emphasized that empowering girls is critical for national progress, underlining the importance of education and equal opportunities. She also highlighted the Delhi government's Honslon Ki Udaan scheme, aimed at nurturing potential among underprivileged children.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

 India
2
Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

Punjab Slams Centre Over Alleged 'Deceitful' Flood Relief Handling

 India
3
Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

Brazil's Surplus Renewable Energy Attracts Crypto Mining Giants

 Global
4
Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

Zelio E-Mobility's Electrifying IPO Debut

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025