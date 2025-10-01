Empowering Future: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Kanya Pujan with Hope

On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at a government girls' secondary school in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, as part of Maha Navami celebrations.

In a gesture symbolizing respect and hope, Gupta washed the girls' feet, applied tilak, tied sacred threads, and placed red chunris on them. She engaged warmly with the students, many of whom shared their dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, or police officers.

Gupta emphasized that empowering girls is critical for national progress, underlining the importance of education and equal opportunities. She also highlighted the Delhi government's Honslon Ki Udaan scheme, aimed at nurturing potential among underprivileged children.