Empowering Future: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Kanya Pujan with Hope
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta celebrated Maha Navami by performing Kanya Pujan at a girls' school, highlighting the importance of empowering girls. She engaged with students, emphasizing their potential. Gupta stressed the need for equal opportunities and introduced the Honslon Ki Udaan scheme to nurture talents in underprivileged children.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed the traditional Kanya Pujan at a government girls' secondary school in Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh, as part of Maha Navami celebrations.
In a gesture symbolizing respect and hope, Gupta washed the girls' feet, applied tilak, tied sacred threads, and placed red chunris on them. She engaged warmly with the students, many of whom shared their dreams of becoming doctors, teachers, or police officers.
Gupta emphasized that empowering girls is critical for national progress, underlining the importance of education and equal opportunities. She also highlighted the Delhi government's Honslon Ki Udaan scheme, aimed at nurturing potential among underprivileged children.
ALSO READ
Modi's Multi-Faceted Cabinet Decisions: Education, Agriculture, and Infrastructure in Focus
Controversy Erupts Over RSS Education in Delhi Schools
Expansion of Kendriya Vidyalayas: A New Milestone in Education
Expanding Horizons: New Kendriya Vidyalayas Boost Education Infrastructure
India’s Elite Schools Shine in EducationWorld Rankings 2025-26