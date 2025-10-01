Kilauea's Majestic Lava Ballet: A Dance of Fire and Tradition

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has been captivating audiences since last year with regular volcanic activity from its summit, marking its 34th episode since December. The volcano's rhythmic eruptions have become a spectacle for both residents and tourists, thanks largely to live streaming by the US Geological Survey.

The National Park Service and the US Geological Survey report that the lava fountains reached 100 meters this Wednesday, with winds potentially dispersing volcanic gas to the southwest. Fortunately, these eruptions have remained contained within the summit crater, posing no threat to surrounding homes or airports.

Amid rising park visitor numbers, cultural connections are being forged with the eruptions. The Edith Kanaka?ole Foundation, known for its hula rooted in volcanic lore, views these natural events as both culturally significant and motivational, capturing the essence and stories of Hawaiian deities through dance.

(With inputs from agencies.)