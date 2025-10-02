Entertainment Roundup: From Xbox Price Hike to AI in Bollywood
The entertainment world buzzes with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription hike, L'Oreal's star-studded Paris Fashion Week show, and Stella McCartney's eco-focused collection. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years. AI's growing impact on celebrity rights and Broadway's looming strike also make headlines in this comprehensive briefing.
In a sweeping update to its Game Pass offerings, Microsoft has hiked the subscription fee for its top-tier Xbox service by 50%, introducing more games and an enhanced rewards system. The Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99 monthly, marking a $10 increase, announced the tech giant on Wednesday.
As Paris Fashion Week commenced, L'Oreal Paris captivated audiences with a spectacle celebrating beauty and empowerment. The event, held outside the historic Hotel de Ville, featured a mix of glittering fashion and celebrity allure. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney unveiled a collection focusing on sustainable textures, emphasizing handwork and innovation.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways after 19 years, as AI controversies involving Bollywood stars and a potential Broadway strike further stir the entertainment sector. Also, Nirvana defeated a child pornography lawsuit, and Hollywood's actors union criticized the introduction of an AI-generated actress.
- READ MORE ON:
- Xbox
- Game Pass
- Paris Fashion Week
- Nicole Kidman
- Keith Urban
- AI
- Bollywood
- Broadway
- Nirvana
- SAG-AFTRA
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Israeli Forces Intercept Gaza Aid Flotilla
Financial Strain Deepens Amid U.S. Farm Aid Halt
Dortmund's Commanding Comeback: Victory Against Bilbao
PSV Salvage Draw Against Leverkusen in Champions League Thriller
Napoli Triumphs in Champions League Against Sporting with Hojlund's Double