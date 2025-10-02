Left Menu

Entertainment Roundup: From Xbox Price Hike to AI in Bollywood

The entertainment world buzzes with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription hike, L'Oreal's star-studded Paris Fashion Week show, and Stella McCartney's eco-focused collection. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban separate after 19 years. AI's growing impact on celebrity rights and Broadway's looming strike also make headlines in this comprehensive briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sweeping update to its Game Pass offerings, Microsoft has hiked the subscription fee for its top-tier Xbox service by 50%, introducing more games and an enhanced rewards system. The Game Pass Ultimate will now cost $29.99 monthly, marking a $10 increase, announced the tech giant on Wednesday.

As Paris Fashion Week commenced, L'Oreal Paris captivated audiences with a spectacle celebrating beauty and empowerment. The event, held outside the historic Hotel de Ville, featured a mix of glittering fashion and celebrity allure. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney unveiled a collection focusing on sustainable textures, emphasizing handwork and innovation.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly parted ways after 19 years, as AI controversies involving Bollywood stars and a potential Broadway strike further stir the entertainment sector. Also, Nirvana defeated a child pornography lawsuit, and Hollywood's actors union criticized the introduction of an AI-generated actress.

