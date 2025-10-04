Left Menu

Kerala govt felicitates actor Mohanlal for winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award

In 1986 alone, he acted in 34 films, whereas today actors take up only two or three films a year, Vijayan noted, wishing him many more milestones as Malayalam cinema approaches its centenary.Mohanlal was presented with a memento, a scroll, and a painting by A Ramachandran.The event was attended by Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, K N Balagopal, and G R Anil, along with veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004 actresses Ambika, Renjini, and Malavika director Joshiy CPIM state secretary M V Govindan and MP A A Rahim.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:03 IST
Kerala govt felicitates actor Mohanlal for winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government on Saturday felicitated superstar Mohanlal for winning the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema, at an event held in the state capital.

Expressing his gratitude, Mohanlal said the felicitation in his home state was more emotional than the award ceremony in New Delhi. "This is the land where I was born and raised. Its air, its buildings, its memories are part of my soul. Such emotions cannot be acted out," he said.

Recalling his early journey, the veteran actor spoke of moving to Chennai with friends to work with director Fazil and said cinema had allowed him to witness societal changes over the decades. "An actor is like clay shaped by directors, writers and cameramen. I have faced both success and criticism, and I take them equally," he added.

Mohanlal dedicated the award to society, saying, "Without the audience, nothing can be achieved. This recognition belongs to them," while also acknowledging the support of his family and friends.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who presented the honour, described Mohanlal as "the pride of every Malayali," praising his versatility and immense contribution to Indian cinema.

He cited Mohanlal's acclaimed performance in 'Vanaprastham', screened at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival, and said he was amazed at how the actor had portrayed diverse characters with ease. "In 1986 alone, he acted in 34 films, whereas today actors take up only two or three films a year," Vijayan noted, wishing him many more milestones as Malayalam cinema approaches its centenary.

Mohanlal was presented with a memento, a scroll, and a painting by A Ramachandran.

The event was attended by Ministers V Sivankutty, Saji Cherian, K N Balagopal, and G R Anil, along with veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2004; actresses Ambika, Renjini, and Malavika; director Joshiy; CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan; and MP A A Rahim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

 China
2
Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

Balloon Chaos: Vilnius Airport Reopens After Airspace Scare

 Global
3
Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Bans Coldrif Cough Syrup Amid Child Deaths Crisis

 India
4
Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

Revenge Unfolds: Murder Echoes After 14 Years in Manglora

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025