Hina Khan Shatters Cancer Taboos in Entertainment Industry

Actress Hina Khan, diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, challenges the stigmas faced by cancer-battling artists. Emphasizing mental health and family support, she vows to continue acting. Khan shared her diagnosis on Instagram, asking for privacy and support, and remains determined to overcome the disease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:02 IST
Actor Hina Khan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hina Khan, the actress renowned for her roles in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', has made a bold statement about overcoming stigmas associated with cancer in the entertainment industry. Diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year, Khan sheds light on the challenges faced by artists battling serious illnesses.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Khan emphasized the power of mental strength and family support in fighting diseases like cancer. She debunked myths that cancer patients must retire from their careers, asserting that with willpower and familial love, one can return to work after initial difficult days.

In June last year, Khan took to Instagram to announce her diagnosis to her followers, affectionately called 'Hinaholics'. In her candid post, she reassured fans of her resilience and determination to beat the disease, asking for privacy while expressing gratitude for their continued support. Khan remains focused and hopeful, stating that her treatment is underway.

