The Smashing Pumpkins Cancel India Debut Amid Logistics Woes

Popular rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have called off their much-awaited India debut, citing unexpected logistical challenges and circumstances beyond their control. The shows, part of the Rock Invasion 2025 Asia Tour, were slated to take place in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

In an announcement on their Facebook page, The Smashing Pumpkins stated, "Due to unexpected logistical challenges and conditions out of our control, we have to cancel our two upcoming shows in Bangalore and Mumbai. We cannot perform these shows up to the standards that we and our fans expect." The band was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on October 11 and in Mumbai at Jio World Garden on October 12.

The band's India debut was anticipated to showcase a setlist spanning their three-decade career, featuring iconic hits such as 'Tonight, Tonight', 'Bullet With Butterfly Wings', and '1979'. The tour, which kicked off in Japan in September, included performances in several Asian cities before the planned India shows.

(With inputs from agencies.)