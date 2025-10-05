Left Menu

Mass Protests in Europe Demand End to Gaza Conflict

Hundreds of thousands in Europe protested against Israel's military actions in Gaza. Demonstrations occurred in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, with attendees demanding an end to what they describe as genocide. Opposition figures criticized government inaction, urging diplomatic solutions. Events coincide with rising European support for Palestinian statehood recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 05-10-2025 01:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 01:52 IST
Mass Protests in Europe Demand End to Gaza Conflict
In a powerful display of international dissent, hundreds of thousands rallied across major European cities, voicing objection to Israel's prolonged military campaign in Gaza. The protests spanned Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, reflecting a surge in global support for the Palestinian cause.

The demonstrations saw participation from diverse groups, including local unions and Palestinian organizations. The gatherings followed heightened tensions after Israeli forces intercepted a humanitarian flotilla. Notably, political figures criticized Italy's inaction towards recognizing Palestinian statehood, urging for diplomatic intervention.

Meanwhile, Spain's government intensifies its diplomatic pressure against Israel, labeled a 'genocide' by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. As ongoing protests stir European sentiments, hopes rise that such widespread demonstrations may influence leaders to adopt a firmer stance on the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

