Mass Protests in Europe Demand End to Gaza Conflict

In a powerful display of international dissent, hundreds of thousands rallied across major European cities, voicing objection to Israel's prolonged military campaign in Gaza. The protests spanned Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid, reflecting a surge in global support for the Palestinian cause.

The demonstrations saw participation from diverse groups, including local unions and Palestinian organizations. The gatherings followed heightened tensions after Israeli forces intercepted a humanitarian flotilla. Notably, political figures criticized Italy's inaction towards recognizing Palestinian statehood, urging for diplomatic intervention.

Meanwhile, Spain's government intensifies its diplomatic pressure against Israel, labeled a 'genocide' by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. As ongoing protests stir European sentiments, hopes rise that such widespread demonstrations may influence leaders to adopt a firmer stance on the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)