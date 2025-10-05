Left Menu

Betla National Park Reopens with New Safari Experience

Betla National Park in Jharkhand has reopened after a 96-day monsoon break. For the first time, an open safari is available for tourists, providing better opportunities to spot the park's five tigers. Roads within the park have been repaired for visitor convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:13 IST
Betla National Park Reopens with New Safari Experience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After a 96-day hiatus due to the monsoon season, Betla National Park in Jharkhand welcomed tourists once again on Sunday. The reopening was marked by traditional rituals performed by Palamau Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Prajes Kant Jena.

Jena shared that the park is now offering an open safari, enhancing tourists' chances of observing the park's five resident tigers. The safari is a new addition aimed at boosting visitor experience.

In preparation for the reopening, all access roads within the park have been repaired. This will ensure that tourists enjoy a seamless visit. The park was closed during the monsoon as it is the breeding season for many wildlife species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025