Betla National Park Reopens with New Safari Experience

After a 96-day hiatus due to the monsoon season, Betla National Park in Jharkhand welcomed tourists once again on Sunday. The reopening was marked by traditional rituals performed by Palamau Tiger Reserve's Deputy Director, Prajes Kant Jena.

Jena shared that the park is now offering an open safari, enhancing tourists' chances of observing the park's five resident tigers. The safari is a new addition aimed at boosting visitor experience.

In preparation for the reopening, all access roads within the park have been repaired. This will ensure that tourists enjoy a seamless visit. The park was closed during the monsoon as it is the breeding season for many wildlife species.

