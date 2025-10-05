Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Scores Big at Box Office

The box office debut of 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' was impressive, raking in over Rs 20 crore in its opening weekend, the filmmakers announced. The film, featuring Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, hit cinemas on Thursday.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The production team posted the revenue achievements across social media, highlighting the day-by-day box office earnings.

On its opening day, the movie netted Rs 10.11 crore, followed by Rs 6.01 crore on Friday, and Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday, totaling Rs 23.92 crore. The romantic comedy follows characters Sunny and Tulsi, played by Dhawan and Kapoor, as they concoct a scheme to rekindle past romances, leading to comedic chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)