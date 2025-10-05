Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Religious Procession in Maharashtra

A tragic incident in Maharashtra's Beed district saw a speeding van crash into a religious procession, resulting in one death and four injuries. The vehicle lost control on Beed-Manur road, hitting devotees en route to Nagnath Temple. The driver has been detained by authorities.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:22 IST
In a devastating incident in Maharashtra's Beed district, a religious procession was struck by a speeding van, leaving one woman dead and four others injured. According to police reports, the accident took place around 4 am near Raimoha in Shirur Kasar tehsil on Sunday.

Witnesses stated that the driver, Khatal Mininath, 46, lost control of his vehicle due to excessive speed, crashing into the Veerashaiva Lingayat dindi. Tragically, Sindhu Santosh Gheware, 42, died instantly, while four others, including a teenager, were hospitalized with injuries.

The procession began its journey from Majalgaonkar Math in Beed on Friday, heading to the Nagnath Temple for the annual Nav Gun Yatra. The driver of the van has since been detained, as authorities continue their investigation into the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

