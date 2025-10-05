Political Storm Brews Over Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival Amid Tragedies

The streets of Kolkata witnessed a politically charged rally led by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari over the state's decision to continue with the Durga Puja carnival. This protest comes on the heels of 12 tragic rain-related deaths in the city.

Taking center stage at the rally organized by BJP-backed 'Khola Haowa', Adhikari criticized the government for its negligence. He pointed fingers at the lack of accountability for the exposed live electric wires responsible for recent electrocutions, calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and action against Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials.

The political tension was palpable as BJP claimed the TMC-led government was impervious to the lives lost in the Darjeeling landslides and chose to continue with the carnival celebrations. In response, TMC dismissed these protests as political grandstanding, emphasizing the carnival's significance as a global cultural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)