Political Storm Brews Over Kolkata's Durga Puja Carnival Amid Tragedies

Suvendu Adhikari led a protest rally against West Bengal's government decision to hold the Durga Puja carnival amid recent rain-related deaths. The BJP-backed rally highlighted negligence in addressing the safety issues blamed for the fatalities, demanding accountability from the municipal corporation and government officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The streets of Kolkata witnessed a politically charged rally led by Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari over the state's decision to continue with the Durga Puja carnival. This protest comes on the heels of 12 tragic rain-related deaths in the city.

Taking center stage at the rally organized by BJP-backed 'Khola Haowa', Adhikari criticized the government for its negligence. He pointed fingers at the lack of accountability for the exposed live electric wires responsible for recent electrocutions, calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and action against Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials.

The political tension was palpable as BJP claimed the TMC-led government was impervious to the lives lost in the Darjeeling landslides and chose to continue with the carnival celebrations. In response, TMC dismissed these protests as political grandstanding, emphasizing the carnival's significance as a global cultural event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

