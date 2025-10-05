Temple Vandalism Sparks Outrage in Gujarat's Sacred Hills

Unidentified individuals have vandalized a temple and the idol of Lord Gorakhnath on Girnar hill in Gujarat's Junagadh district, according to local police reports on Sunday.

Lord Gorakhnath, a revered figure in Hinduism and founder of the Nath sect, holds significant spiritual importance. The desecration has sparked outrage among devotees who are demanding prompt and stringent action from authorities.

The head of the marble statue was reportedly broken, and the temple's glass door along with other objects sustained damage. Junagadh's Superintendent of Police, Subodh Odedra, revealed that a probe has been launched by the Local Crime Branch, Special Operations Group, and Bhavnath police officials after a formal complaint was filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)