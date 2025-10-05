Left Menu

India and UK's Naval Collaboration: Exercise Konkan Sets Sail

India and the UK's navies have commenced Exercise Konkan, an eight-day wargame in the Western Indian Ocean, focusing on enhancing military ties and maritime capabilities. Led by the UK's Carrier Strike Group, the exercise reinforces their shared commitment to maintaining secure, open Indo-Pacific seas under the UK-India Vision 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:56 IST
India and UK's Naval Collaboration: Exercise Konkan Sets Sail
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian and UK navies have embarked on Exercise Konkan, an extensive eight-day military exercise in the Western Indian Ocean. The joint operation underscores their evolving military relationship, aimed at enhancing maritime and air capabilities.

Overseen by the UK's Carrier Strike Group, headed by HMS Prince of Wales, the exercise affirms a mutual dedication to secure and open seas, aligning with the comprehensive strategic partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035.

Senior leaders stress the drills' importance in fortifying a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, presenting an opportunity for both navies to showcase and expand their joint operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
2
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India
4
Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

Trekkers Rescued Amid Unprecedented Himalaya Blizzard

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025