India and UK's Naval Collaboration: Exercise Konkan Sets Sail

The Indian and UK navies have embarked on Exercise Konkan, an extensive eight-day military exercise in the Western Indian Ocean. The joint operation underscores their evolving military relationship, aimed at enhancing maritime and air capabilities.

Overseen by the UK's Carrier Strike Group, headed by HMS Prince of Wales, the exercise affirms a mutual dedication to secure and open seas, aligning with the comprehensive strategic partnership outlined in the India-UK Vision 2035.

Senior leaders stress the drills' importance in fortifying a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific, presenting an opportunity for both navies to showcase and expand their joint operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)