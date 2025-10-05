Cultural Clash at Rishikesh Auditions: Traditional Values Versus Modern Expressions
A man disrupted a hotel in Rishikesh during auditions for a singing and dance competition, criticizing women's attire as inappropriate. Claiming to represent a Hindu outfit, his actions sparked a social media uproar. The police stated the incident was unknown to them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:15 IST
In a dramatic turn of events at a Rishikesh hotel, a man allegedly disrupted auditions for a singing and dance competition, condemning the participants' attire as inappropriate.
The incident, which erupted into a heated debate, saw the man, who claimed affiliation with a Hindu group, trespassing into the venue without permission.
His comments, captured in a widely circulated video, sparked a social media frenzy. Authorities have since stated they were unaware of the occurrence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
