Delhi to Celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with Statewide Public Holiday

Delhi will observe a public holiday on October 7 in honor of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, as announced by the government.

The day will feature numerous events throughout the capital, including processions and tribute meetings, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the celebrations.

Maharishi Valmiki, celebrated as the first poet and author of the Ramayana, symbolizes ideals of equality and justice that continue to resonate in societal values today. The government reaffirmed its commitment to social justice and opportunities for the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)