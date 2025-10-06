Delhi to Celebrate Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti with Statewide Public Holiday
Delhi government offices will be closed on October 7 for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. An array of events, including tributes and processions, are planned to commemorate the poet's ideals of equality and justice. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lead the celebrations emphasizing social justice and upliftment.
Delhi will observe a public holiday on October 7 in honor of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, as announced by the government.
The day will feature numerous events throughout the capital, including processions and tribute meetings, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the celebrations.
Maharishi Valmiki, celebrated as the first poet and author of the Ramayana, symbolizes ideals of equality and justice that continue to resonate in societal values today. The government reaffirmed its commitment to social justice and opportunities for the Dalit community.
