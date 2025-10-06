Tragic Electrocution During Durga Idol Immersion in Jabalpur
Two men died from electrocution and numerous others were injured when a truck carrying a Durga idol for immersion in Jabalpur touched a high-tension power line. The incident resulted in 35 people being hospitalized, including two fatalities. Authorities are investigating the cause.
In a tragic incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, two men lost their lives due to electrocution, while numerous others suffered injuries. The accident occurred when a truck carrying a Durga idol for immersion came into contact with a high-tension wire.
The mishap happened late Sunday night in the Gaura Bazar area, where a pipe on the vehicle shifted, contacting the power line, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari revealed. As a result, a total of 35 people required hospital treatment, with two confirmed dead.
Local officials, including state Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh and District Collector Raghvendra Singh, visited the hospital to assess the situation. Authorities have commenced a detailed investigation into the cause of this unfortunate event.
