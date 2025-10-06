Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution During Durga Idol Immersion in Jabalpur

Two men died from electrocution and numerous others were injured when a truck carrying a Durga idol for immersion in Jabalpur touched a high-tension power line. The incident resulted in 35 people being hospitalized, including two fatalities. Authorities are investigating the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jabalpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 08:19 IST
Tragic Electrocution During Durga Idol Immersion in Jabalpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, two men lost their lives due to electrocution, while numerous others suffered injuries. The accident occurred when a truck carrying a Durga idol for immersion came into contact with a high-tension wire.

The mishap happened late Sunday night in the Gaura Bazar area, where a pipe on the vehicle shifted, contacting the power line, Additional Superintendent of Police Anjana Tiwari revealed. As a result, a total of 35 people required hospital treatment, with two confirmed dead.

Local officials, including state Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh and District Collector Raghvendra Singh, visited the hospital to assess the situation. Authorities have commenced a detailed investigation into the cause of this unfortunate event.

TRENDING

1
Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

Toxic Tragedy: Fatal Cough Syrup Crisis in Chhindwara

 Global
2
Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

Drone Intercepted Before Moscow Impact

 Global
3
Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

Tragic Collapse: Alarming Death Toll at Indonesian Boarding School

 Global
4
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025