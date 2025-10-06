Cultural Tensions in Cuttack: Clash and Calls for Peace Amid Durga Immersion
Cuttack, Odisha's cultural capital, experienced tensions following clashing incidents during Durga immersion processions. Senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab warned about potential issues. Violence injured several, with police bearing the brunt. Leaders appeal for peace amidst accusations of incitement against the VHP. Authorities impose curfews to restore normalcy.
- Country:
- India
Cuttack, known as Odisha's cultural capital, found itself ensnared in simmering tensions following violent clashes during the Durga idol immersion processions. The unrest left at least 31 individuals injured, including 10 police officers.
Bhartruhari Mahtab, a veteran BJP MP, claimed he had forewarned authorities about possible disruptions, cautioning against certain individuals released from jail with a history of causing disturbances. His concerns were echoed as violence erupted in two separate incidents over the weekend.
In a move to quell further unrest, prohibitory measures, including a 36-hour curfew, were enforced. Political leaders called for peace and unity, urging community cooperation to restore order. Meanwhile, public figures condemned the violence and the unchecked spread of rumors through social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cuttack
- Tensions
- Violence
- Durga Puja
- BJP
- VHP
- Police
- Peace
- Curfew
- Communal Harmony
ALSO READ
RJD Leader Slams BJP's Silence Over Attack on Chief Justice
Fugitive Gangster Acquires Passport Illegally, Pune Police Crack Down
You are PM of India, not of BJP; your responsibility lies is nation-building not narrative-building: Mamata hits out at Modi.
PM blamed TMC, WB govt without shred of verified evidence, legal inquiry, or administrative report: Mamata on attack on BJP leaders.
Unfortunate PM chose to politicise natural disaster without waiting for proper probe: Mamata on Modi criticising attack on BJP leaders in WB.