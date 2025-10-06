Left Menu

Cultural Tensions in Cuttack: Clash and Calls for Peace Amid Durga Immersion

Cuttack, Odisha's cultural capital, experienced tensions following clashing incidents during Durga immersion processions. Senior BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab warned about potential issues. Violence injured several, with police bearing the brunt. Leaders appeal for peace amidst accusations of incitement against the VHP. Authorities impose curfews to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:10 IST
Cuttack, known as Odisha's cultural capital, found itself ensnared in simmering tensions following violent clashes during the Durga idol immersion processions. The unrest left at least 31 individuals injured, including 10 police officers.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, a veteran BJP MP, claimed he had forewarned authorities about possible disruptions, cautioning against certain individuals released from jail with a history of causing disturbances. His concerns were echoed as violence erupted in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In a move to quell further unrest, prohibitory measures, including a 36-hour curfew, were enforced. Political leaders called for peace and unity, urging community cooperation to restore order. Meanwhile, public figures condemned the violence and the unchecked spread of rumors through social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

