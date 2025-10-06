Cultural Tensions in Cuttack: Clash and Calls for Peace Amid Durga Immersion

Cuttack, known as Odisha's cultural capital, found itself ensnared in simmering tensions following violent clashes during the Durga idol immersion processions. The unrest left at least 31 individuals injured, including 10 police officers.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, a veteran BJP MP, claimed he had forewarned authorities about possible disruptions, cautioning against certain individuals released from jail with a history of causing disturbances. His concerns were echoed as violence erupted in two separate incidents over the weekend.

In a move to quell further unrest, prohibitory measures, including a 36-hour curfew, were enforced. Political leaders called for peace and unity, urging community cooperation to restore order. Meanwhile, public figures condemned the violence and the unchecked spread of rumors through social media.

