Voices for Ladakh: Demand for Justice and Statehood

Members of Jharkhandi Samaj protested in support of Ladakh's people, condemning activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest. They demanded his release, Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, jobs for Ladakhi youth, and statehood. The protest highlighted the crackdown on democratic values and peaceful activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:17 IST
Members of the Jharkhandi Samaj, comprised of various social, tribal, and traditional organizations, gathered on Monday to protest outside the East Singhbhum district collectorate. Their demonstration supported the demands of the Ladakh populace and condemned the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The group submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner demanding the unconditional release of Wangchuk. They also called for the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, sought permanent employment opportunities for Ladakhi youth, and advocated statehood for the region.

In a joint statement, Deepak Rejit of the Jharkhand Jantantrik Mahasabha and Bernadette Kandulana of the Indian People's Theatre Association declared solidarity with Ladakh's constitutional demands. They denounced the illegal detention of activist Wangchuk and criticized the police's high-handed tactics against peaceful demonstrators in Leh, noting it was an assault on the nation's democratic values and an attempt to silence those defending their environment and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

