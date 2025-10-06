Superstar Rajinikanth's Spiritual Sojourn to Badrinath

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual journey to Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday. His visit was marked by prayers and a warm reception.

Upon his arrival at the temple in Chamoli district, the veteran actor was greeted by Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

As ardent devotees do, Rajinikanth was presented with Lord Badrivishal's Prasad, reflecting his frequent pilgrimage visits to Uttarakhand's sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)