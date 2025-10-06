Left Menu

Superstar Rajinikanth's Spiritual Sojourn to Badrinath

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth visited the revered Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand, where he offered prayers and received blessings. Welcomed by the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee's President, Hemant Dwivedi, the veteran actor was honored with Prasad. Rajinikanth frequently embarks on spiritual journeys to Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 06-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 21:54 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth's Spiritual Sojourn to Badrinath
Rajinikanth

Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth embarked on a spiritual journey to Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand on Monday. His visit was marked by prayers and a warm reception.

Upon his arrival at the temple in Chamoli district, the veteran actor was greeted by Hemant Dwivedi, President of the Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

As ardent devotees do, Rajinikanth was presented with Lord Badrivishal's Prasad, reflecting his frequent pilgrimage visits to Uttarakhand's sacred sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
2
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
3
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025