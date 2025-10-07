Vijay Deverakonda's Smooth Recovery after Minor Car Mishap

Telugu film star Vijay Deverakonda calmed concerned fans following a minor road mishap in Jogulamba Gadwal, Telangana. Confirming he is unharmed, Deverakonda's car lightly grazed another vehicle, causing minor damage.

After the incident, the actor continued his trip to Hyderabad with friends, stating, 'All is well,' and shared updates on social media to reassure followers.

The actor, known for hit films like 'Arjun Reddy', recently starred in the action thriller 'Kingdom'. Despite the scare, he humorously noted that biryani and rest were all he needed to recover from the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)