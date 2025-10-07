Sardar@150 Unity March: Celebrating Patel's Legacy

A nationwide campaign, 'Sardar@150 Unity March', has been launched to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, famously known as the Iron Man of India. The initiative celebrates Patel's instrumental role in the unification of over 560 princely states, showcasing his unparalleled courage and diplomacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized Patel's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Sashakt Bharat', noting that Patel's leadership was pivotal in forging a united India from fragments. Kataria highlighted that understanding and continuing Patel's mission is crucial for the younger generation.

Running from October 6 to December 6, the campaign will include various national activities designed to involve the youth in nation-building and patriotism. Through activities like debates, exhibitions, and storytelling, the 'Sardar@150 Unity March' aims to inspire young Indians to shape the future of India and work towards overcoming challenges, including building a drug-free Punjab.

