Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Homegrown Talent
Delhi's Swadeshi Mela aims to promote indigenous products and self-reliance. Organized by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the event focuses on supporting small artisans and the MSME sector. It will take place from October 9 to 11 at Kartavya Path lawns.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is set to host a three-day Swadeshi Mela at Kartavya Path lawns, as announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The initiative seeks to boost homegrown products and align with the vision of a self-reliant nation.
This event, scheduled from October 9 to 11, is a collaboration under the leadership of Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta. The Mela highlights the importance of indigenous craftsmanship and aims to foster economic growth through local artisans, industries, and the MSME sector.
Sirsa has called upon citizens to attend and make Swadeshi purchases, emphasizing the collective responsibility to support the country's industries and artists, in line with Prime Minister Modi's #Swadeshi_Sankalp.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swadeshi
- Mela
- Delhi
- Indigenous
- Products
- Self-reliance
- Artisans
- MSME
- Chief Minister
- Modi
ALSO READ
UP International Trade Show Spotlight on Swadeshi Products
Major Boost for Construction: 90,000 Overseas Products Approved for NZ Market
Delhi Government Pledges Support to Traditional Artisans: Prajapati Community in Focus
Embrace 'Swadeshi' for India's Economic Self-Reliance: Nagaland Deputy CM
Empowering India: Rajasthan's Campaign for Self-Reliance