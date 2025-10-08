Left Menu

Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Homegrown Talent

Delhi's Swadeshi Mela aims to promote indigenous products and self-reliance. Organized by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the event focuses on supporting small artisans and the MSME sector. It will take place from October 9 to 11 at Kartavya Path lawns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:06 IST
Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Homegrown Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is set to host a three-day Swadeshi Mela at Kartavya Path lawns, as announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The initiative seeks to boost homegrown products and align with the vision of a self-reliant nation.

This event, scheduled from October 9 to 11, is a collaboration under the leadership of Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta. The Mela highlights the importance of indigenous craftsmanship and aims to foster economic growth through local artisans, industries, and the MSME sector.

Sirsa has called upon citizens to attend and make Swadeshi purchases, emphasizing the collective responsibility to support the country's industries and artists, in line with Prime Minister Modi's #Swadeshi_Sankalp.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: A Boost for Australia's Friendlies

 Australia
2
Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

Djokovic Triumphs Through Adversity at Shanghai Masters

 China
3
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
4
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025