Delhi's Swadeshi Mela: Embracing Homegrown Talent

Delhi is set to host a three-day Swadeshi Mela at Kartavya Path lawns, as announced by Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The initiative seeks to boost homegrown products and align with the vision of a self-reliant nation.

This event, scheduled from October 9 to 11, is a collaboration under the leadership of Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta. The Mela highlights the importance of indigenous craftsmanship and aims to foster economic growth through local artisans, industries, and the MSME sector.

Sirsa has called upon citizens to attend and make Swadeshi purchases, emphasizing the collective responsibility to support the country's industries and artists, in line with Prime Minister Modi's #Swadeshi_Sankalp.

(With inputs from agencies.)