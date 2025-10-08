Sanya Malhotra's Transformative Journey in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar'

Actor Sanya Malhotra describes her work with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on their upcoming film 'Bandar' as a transformative journey, where she found joy in embracing his vision.

Malhotra highlights similarities between Kashyap and director Anurag Basu, drawing parallels to her previous collaboration in the film 'Ludo'. Despite not reading the script beforehand, she relished the opportunity to immerse herself fully in the creative process.

Malhotra's role as the sister to Bobby Deol's character in 'Bandar' demanded raw authenticity. It was an environment Kashyap meticulously crafted on set. The film, inspired by real-life events, probes into systemic injustices within the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)