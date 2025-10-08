Left Menu

Starmer Strengthens UK-India Cinematic Bonds at YRF Visit

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai to promote UK-India cultural collaboration. He met Indian producers, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani, and actor Rani Mukerji to discuss joint film projects and cultural exchanges, marking a vital step in diplomatic and cultural ties.

Updated: 08-10-2025 15:32 IST
Keir Starmer
  • India

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai underscores a pivotal moment in UK-India cultural collaboration. During the visit, Starmer engaged in discussions with Indian producers, laying the groundwork for potential joint film projects.

On this notable occasion, Starmer met with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and renowned actress Rani Mukerji, exploring opportunities not only in cinema but also in broader cultural exchanges. The visit marks a step forward in diplomatic relations, fostering creative partnerships.

Security was heightened around the YRF facility in light of Starmer's visit. This diplomatic endeavor amalgamates spheres of film, sport, and commerce, aligning with a strategic vision to bolster ties between the UK and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

