UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's recent visit to Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai underscores a pivotal moment in UK-India cultural collaboration. During the visit, Starmer engaged in discussions with Indian producers, laying the groundwork for potential joint film projects.

On this notable occasion, Starmer met with YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani and renowned actress Rani Mukerji, exploring opportunities not only in cinema but also in broader cultural exchanges. The visit marks a step forward in diplomatic relations, fostering creative partnerships.

Security was heightened around the YRF facility in light of Starmer's visit. This diplomatic endeavor amalgamates spheres of film, sport, and commerce, aligning with a strategic vision to bolster ties between the UK and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)