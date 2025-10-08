Uncovering Your Authentic Self: The New Paradigm of Personal Branding

In an era dominated by superficial personal branding, Harinder's latest book, 'Who the F?ck Are You,' is making waves by challenging the status quo. This provocative guide proposes a novel concept called the Minimum Viable Self, urging readers to embrace authenticity rather than conform to societal norms.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book introduces innovative, science-backed exercises aimed at helping individuals break free from professional invisibility. Harinder's work emphasizes the importance of discovering one's true identity and value to stand out in a crowded world without resorting to 'cringe-fluencer' tactics.

With endorsements from industry leaders, this guide signifies a shift towards genuine self-presentation, promising to empower readers to seize opportunities and garner attention from the right audiences. The narrative underscores a simple yet profound truth: by becoming visible for the right reasons, everything can change.