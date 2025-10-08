Left Menu

Uncovering Your Authentic Self: The New Paradigm of Personal Branding

The book 'Who the F?ck Are You' by Harinder offers a bold guide to escaping professional invisibility and finding one's Minimum Viable Self. Through transformative exercises, it encourages authenticity over superficial branding, aiming to turn individuals from unnoticed to un-ignorable forces in their fields.

Updated: 08-10-2025 16:02 IST
In an era dominated by superficial personal branding, Harinder's latest book, 'Who the F?ck Are You,' is making waves by challenging the status quo. This provocative guide proposes a novel concept called the Minimum Viable Self, urging readers to embrace authenticity rather than conform to societal norms.

Published by Penguin Random House India, the book introduces innovative, science-backed exercises aimed at helping individuals break free from professional invisibility. Harinder's work emphasizes the importance of discovering one's true identity and value to stand out in a crowded world without resorting to 'cringe-fluencer' tactics.

With endorsements from industry leaders, this guide signifies a shift towards genuine self-presentation, promising to empower readers to seize opportunities and garner attention from the right audiences. The narrative underscores a simple yet profound truth: by becoming visible for the right reasons, everything can change.

